(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois is finally receiving beneficial rainfall; however, the concern remains with the dry soil as farmers try to wrap up harvesting their fields.
Rainfall has been primarily focused near the I-55 corridor as rain quickly accumulates.
Showers and even a rumble of thunder are ahead of a cold front which is expected to bring change later tonight into tomorrow.
Use caution during your evening commute. While the heavier rainfall is expected to push out, some roadways could potentially flood. If you do see a flooded area, remember it’s best to turn around.
Rain is expected to quickly accumulate on already dry land which could lead to Flash Flood concerns. Parts of Central Illinois could receive over 1.5” with a widespread 1” likely.
