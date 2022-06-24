(WAND WEATHER) - Some much-needed rain is on the way to Central Illinois.
It'll be another hot and humid couple of days for Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the low-90s both days.
Friday and most of Friday night will be dry.
From daybreak through midday Saturday, showers and storms will be moving across Central Illinois. After a few dry hours, more storms are possible Saturday evening and Saturday night. Some of them could become severe.
Those showers move out Sunday morning and it won't be as hot. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-80s.
Monday looks fantastic with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
