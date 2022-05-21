Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop ahead of a cold front through this evening. While most will be general thunderstorms today, the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms remains from the Taylorville to Danville Line.
Parts of the viewing are expected to see a lull in precipitation shortly after 8 am before a second round of moderate to heavy rainfall picks back up around 10 am.
A few of the midday thunderstorms have the capability of being above severe limits just south of the I-70 corridor.
Overall, the chances of severe weather remain isolated with better chances off to the south of Central Illinois.
The threat for severe weather diminishes in the early evening as most of the heavy rain exits into Indiana going into the 8 o’clock hour.
While severe weather is possible across Central Illinois today, chances will remain isolated and mainly focused south of the I-70 corridor and even further south.
The main concern today will be strong wind gusts in excess of 60 mph with isolated large sized hail of 1 inch in diameter or greater. Tornadic activity remains a low chance, but cannot be ruled out at this time.
