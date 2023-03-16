(WAND WEATHER) - Rain today will bring colder weather back to Central Illinois for the last weekend of winter.
Showers will develop this morning ahead of a storm system in the Plains. Rainfall amounts through Friday morning will range from a third of an inch to almost three-quarters of an inch.
It turns much colder tonight with rain showers changing over briefly to a wintry mix before ending by daybreak Friday.
While a few flurries are possible Friday morning, the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon with temperatures in the 30s.
It'll be a cold weekend with overnight lows around 20° and wind chills in the single digits. Some light snow or flurries are possible Saturday.
Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper-30s are in the forecast Sunday.
It warms back into the 50s early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
