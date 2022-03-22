(WAND WEATHER)- Wet weather will stick around Central Illinois for the next couple of days.
Moderate to heavy downpours are likely again this afternoon.
Showers become more scattered tonight, but there could be some thunderstorms, especially east.
Scattered showers are possible Wednesday through Thursday.
Highs today will be in the 50s to near 60°. Wednesday's highs will be similar, but temperatures will be falling throughout the afternoon.
By Thursday, a few snowflakes or ice pellets could mix in with the rain during the early morning hours.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
