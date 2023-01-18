(WAND WEATHER)- A wet Wednesday is on tap across Central Illinois.
Rain will develop this morning and spread east across the area. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening across the south. It'll become rather windy today with temperatures slowly climbing into the 40s.
The rain will end early tonight with one-half to one inch possible.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day Thursday with sprinkles or snow flurries in the afternoon.
Quiet weather is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper-30s to around 40°.
It now looks like we'll see a wintry mix or light snow Saturday night and Sunday. There could be some accumulation, so we'll be watching this closely as we head into the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
