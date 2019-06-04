DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois has seen a ton of rain this spring and recent forecasts say mother nature isn't done with us yet.
However, it's not just the weather that's showing up unexpectedly. Wildlife experts say this is the busiest they've been in decades.
"My biologist said he has taken more wildlife calls for Macon County then he ever has before," said Cody Walker of Catch Wildlife Control.
Walker let the WAND News crew join him on a trip to pick up five baby coyotes that he was able to catch in a trap.
"We caught the mother and two other babies last week," he explained. "We honestly didn't expect for all these traps to be full today."
When central Illinois got all those rains, a lot of rivers flooded. This pushed the snakes, badgers and other wetland animals to the surface, which also attracted predators like wolves, foxes and coyotes.
"Those water animals don't have anywhere to go but high ground, and high ground is usually where the houses are. These baby coyotes were hunting in this area for some of those animals."
Walker had to release the mother back into the wild, but the baby coyotes will go to a local rehabilitation center and eventually be released back into the wild. He urges folks not to approach wildlife that they see in their neighborhoods; instead, they should make a call to a professional and they will take care of the animals properly.