(WAND WEATHER)- A major storm system producing severe weather in the Plains will bring rain to Central Illinois.
After a frosty start to our Tuesday, rain moves in today along with gusty winds. Temperatures will climb through the 40s.
We'll continue to see rising temperatures tonight with rain likely and a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain is likely Wednesday and it'll be breezy and warmer with highs in the 50s.
Colder air returns Thursday and it gets even colder Friday and this weekend.
Snow showers are possible Friday with flurries this weekend.
Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens and low-20s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
