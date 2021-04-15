DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - To raise awareness about child abuse and neglect, Macon County CASA is asking people around the community to "Chalk the Walk."
People around Macon County are asked to draw pictures and write encouraging messages on the sidewalk with chalk starting on Friday to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.
There are 630 children in Macon County's foster case system. Organizers said this is a great opportunity to take steps in combating local abuse and neglect.
Lori McDaniel, Macon County CASA's recruitment and retention manager, said this is a great opportunity to volunteer and share positive messages that may have an impact on a child who sees it.
"You can write messages of hope, like you aren't alone or I am here for you," McDaniel said. "Just inspirational messages and things that let the kids know we are on their side and we are here for the kids."
People are asked to write messages and draw photos on the sidewalk starting on Friday. Then people are asked to take a picture, upload it to social media and use the hashtags #NoExcuseForChildAbuse, #MaconCountySavesLives, #HelpKidsatCasa and #ChangeAChildsStory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.