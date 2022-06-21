CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Alzheimer Association partnered with Savoy Therapy and Amber Glen for The Longest Day.
The fundraiser took place at Brookedale Senior Living in Urbana.
Since June 21st is known for being the longest day of the year, the Alzheimer Association plans events around the country every year on this day to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.
The association reassured everyone that may know someone affected by Alzheimer's that they have a safe space and that they aren't alone.
"They're not alone. They have resources and a place they can bring their loved ones."
There were local celebrities present for the event such as the Urbana and Champaign fire department, some of the University of Illinois football players, and others that donated.
There was also a dunk tank and live music performed by David Howie.
The next event for the Alzheimer's Association is the Alzheimer walk to end Alzheimer's in Champaign on September 17th.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.