SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - To help raise the spirits of people in hospital care this Christmas, HSHS St. John's Hospital is offering the public the chance to send cards.
Community members can send Christmas or holiday eCards to patients. To do so, click this link, choose St. John's Hospital as the location for sending the eCard, and write a festive or uplifting message.
The eCards are then printed out by hospital volunteers and placed on patient food trays.
“With visitor restrictions in place, these small messages can make a big difference,” said Kris Myszka, Samaritan (volunteer) director at St. John’s Hospital. “Our volunteers are happy to help.”
