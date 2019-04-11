SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A rally for crime survivors called "Survivors Speak" is being held in Springfield Thursday.
The event is being held at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda with Attorney General Raoul, Deputy House Majority Leader Gordon-Booth, and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.
Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will bring together crime victims to call for new policies and investments during National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
Initiatives include expanding trauma recovery centers to communities most in-need and making sure victims can access the victim compensation program and other services to heal from trauma.
The event also will feature a photography exhibit with photos and stories of Illinois crime survivors.