WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A team of volunteers built a ramp in order to help a woman with a disability get in and out of her home.
The effort, organized by a Thrivent Action Team, was completed on the morning of April 2. A member of Thrivent Financial led the project from beginning to end. The Iroquois County Ramp Builders were involved in the ramp's completion, which in total required the efforts of 13 volunteers.
The action team purchased wood and other materials before completing its work.
"We're proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent's support," said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial.
Thrivent began its action team program in July 2014. According to Burton, there were 152,453 action team efforts conducted in 2019.