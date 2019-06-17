RANKIN, Ill. (WAND) - Rankin community members sat on their porches Monday, watching ashes from a 115-year-old campus sweep away.
“That school's been there forever,” said one Rankin resident. “It’s almost surreal that it’s gone, but it was time.”
On Saturday, WAND News spoke with those who live near the campus and they say the fire started around 4:30 a.m. Most detailed what they say sounded like a large explosion followed by heavily-involved flames.
“It sounds bad but I’m glad it’s gone,” said another Rankin resident. "The building closed years ago, and it’s brought negative attention to our neighborhood.”
The cause of the fire has not been released, but this is said to be an ongoing investigation.