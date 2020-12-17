RANTOUL, ILL (WAND) - Rantoul Community Church opens their doors to students who need to connect to reliable WiFi.
Students have been slowly adapting to online learning, but some students have not had an easy transition. Connecting to WiFit hotspots has not been, well, so hot.
"It is difficult because the student is not the only student on the Wifi hotspot, theres other family members and sibling and stuff. The hotspots they aren’t reliable especially if they go over their data," says Rantoul Teacher, Kellyn Sirach.
J.W. Eater Jr. High Principal, Scott Woods, says they have many students in areas where the internet connection is not steady. "The more rural you are and the more impoverished, you are, the harder it is to get good high quality internet access. And so some of our neighborhoods really struggle to get good service.” He says.
Cue Rantoul Community Church. Church members know about the need for internet connectivity for students, so they wanted to step in to help.
"We know that's just a huge need for our community, and we love our community. And so we just wanted to care for them in that way. Students can come in and they could just sit here in the pews that we have we have all the pews roped off, so every other one is not available so that students can keep social distance." Chasity Johnson tells WAND News.
From now until Winter Break, the building will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. After the holiday season, they plan on expanding to be open more days of the week.
For any questions, call Chasity Johnson at 815-764-5476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.