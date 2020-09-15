RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member at Pleasant Acres Elementary School in Rantoul has tested positive for COVID-19, Rantoul City Schools announced.
The last time this person was at the school while potentially contagious was Sept. 3, a letter sent to parents said. According to Pleasant Acres Principal Wendy Starwalt, no students or staff are considered higher risk due to close contact with the person who tested positive.
The district said it is cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the building and/or classroom potentially impacted by the positive case of COVID-19. This follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health.
Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms and do temperature checks at least twice a day for 14 days after the last exposure to the infected person while they were contagious. In addition, if a child develops symptoms, parents should speak with a child's physician or health care provider for evaluation and to learn if testing is needed.
Parents are asked to keep their child at home if they are sick for any reason.
