RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul's Family Video location has officially closed.
The store made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. They shared a sign at the business, which displayed the words "store closed."
The location at 301 E. Champaign Ave. was informed in late August that it would be closing. It started 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. hours on Monday, Aug. 31, with movies and games sold instead of rented beginning on that date.
Family Video officials were also giving away movie racks when they were no longer needed.
The original closing date was expected to be Oct. 26, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.