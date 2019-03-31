RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Fire Department has battled four house fires between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning.
The first fire happened in Penfield on Saturday afternoon. The Gifford Fire Protection District requested aid from the Rantoul Fire Department to battle that fire, with flames coming out the roof of the home. A Penfield man was home at the time of the fire. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials believe the fire started as a result of standing water around a furnace. The home is considered a total loss.
Saturday afternoon, Rantoul Fire Department was assisting the Ludlow Fire Protection District in covering their calls when a chimney fire broke out.
Then, around 1:30 Sunday morning, the house fire in Penfield rekindled. The Gifford Fire Protection District requested Rantoul's help.
Three hours later, around 4:30 Sunday morning, a house fire broke out on Maplewood Dr. in Rantoul, with flames coming out the front door and front bedroom windows.
The first truck from the Rantoul Fire Department arrived with five firefighters. After several minutes, the Rantoul firefighters responding to the rekindled Penfield fire arrived to help, along with mutual aid from the Gifford Fire Protection District and the Thomasboro Fire Protection District.
No one was injured in the Maplewood Dr. house fire. The home is deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.