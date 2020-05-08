RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul Foods has released a statement after the recent outbreak of COVID-19 within their facility.
According to the release, the facility is working OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center to provide COVID-19 testing for all employees of Rantoul Foods.
The company said hundreds of tests will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, through the OSF drive-thru testing.
“This situation at hand is very time sensitive and important for the community health of our area. Many workers at this vital industry have tested positive for COVID-19 and, therefore, run the risk of spreading it to their loved ones and others in the community,” said Dr. Jared Rogers, President, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center. “It is essential that we are able to assist in getting a handle on who is affected and how best to provide them care as well as help to limit the transmission of this infection to others. It is our pleasure as OSF HealthCare to step in to provide this testing to these important members of our greater community.”
Rantoul Foods said they are following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines and are screening all employees for COVID-19 symptoms.
"While many other food processing facilities experienced massive outbreaks many weeks ago, Rantoul Foods’ vigilance and transparency has kept this situation from being much worse much sooner. Rantoul Foods has cooperated fully with all health recommendations from the C-U Public Health District and Jerry Jacobsen, Director of HR, Safety, and Business Administration, has provided a list of all employees to ensure that everyone is tested," a press release said.
As testing is underway for employees the facility has voluntarily shut down part of their operations. They have also increased sanitation procedures.
Testing for employees began earlier in the week, but the on-site testing take extra steps to ensure there isn't further spread.
