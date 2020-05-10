RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) After announcing that it was testing all employees, Rantoul Foods has 79 total positive COVID-19 cases.
On-site drive-thru testing was conducted on May 8-9. 227 employees were tested. Before on-site testing was a total of 52 cases. After on-site testing was wrapped up there were 27 new positive cases, bringing the total to 79.
About 200 employees have yet to be tested.
All employees who have tested positive will be contacted by the C-U Public Health District (CU-PHD) to interview them and contact all of their close contacts. These employees will remain off work until they have met the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for returning to work. Employees must receive written approval to return to work from the C-U PHD.
The OSF Pandemic Health Worker (PHW) Program team will be following these individuals collaboratively with C-U PHD. PHWs deliver care kits to these individuals which can include a tablet, pre-loaded with health applications (for individuals who don’t have a home computer or tablet), health education materials, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and wipes.
Rantoul Foods recognizes that it must remain vigilant and proactive about protecting the health of its employees. COVID-19 is an ongoing and evolving situation facing employers everywhere,” said Dr. David Fletcher, a board-certified public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.