RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who robbed a Rantoul gas station at knife point.
On April 16, someone came in around 4:30 am. to the Casey's General Store on S. Century Blvd. in Rantoul and showed a knife to the employee.
The suspect demanded money and then ran from the business.
He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'6" tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt which was closed tightly around his face, and dark-colored pants.
If you have any information that can help solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.