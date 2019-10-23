RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is accused of sexually molesting two young girls in Urbana earlier this year.
Deputies said they got a tip Tuesday night that Romeo Andrews was at the Rantoul Walmart.
The News Gazette reports Andres, 32, was wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A warrant for his arrest had been issued May 1.
Deputies said Andres was a guest in the Urbana home of the children on April 28 when he allegedly inappropriately touched them.
Authorities learned about the alleged abuse when they were summoned to Carle Hospital’s emergency room that evening. Deputies said he sexually abused two sisters, and the family learned about it when the older girl confided in her mother.
Andres will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
If convicted, he could face a sentence of natural life in prison.