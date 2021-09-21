CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A 23-year-old man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a shooting Monday evening.
According to police, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers heard multiple rounds of gunfire coming from the area of an apartment complex located in the 1100 block of North 3rd Street.
Upon arrival, officers observed a black sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
Police say as another officer was responding to the scene, the vehicle matching the description of the car that fled the area of the shooting was observed driving southbound on 4th Street and Washington Street.
The vehicle was reported to have been violating multiple traffic signals, disobeying stop signs, and failing to yield to emergency vehicles while continuing to accelerate away from law enforcement.
Police were then informed that a car crash had occurred in front of 512 South 3rd Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a two-vehicle crash scene and observed a male exiting a car that matched the suspect vehicle description.
Officials say the suspect then fled the crash scene on foot while ignoring police commands.
Two officers were in pursuit of the suspect and apprehended him a short time later.
Kejuan Carter, 23, of Rantoul, was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving, and resisting a peace officer.
Police searched Carter's vehicle and recovered two firearms, extended magazines, and cannabis upon further investigation. Police also discovered multiple shell casings found at the apartment complex.
Carter was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail, where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting or in the crash.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
