RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is facing charges after police said he possessed and distributed child pornography.
Dwayne White, 55, is being held by federal authorities. The News Gazette reports he was arrested Friday. On Monday, he was ordered held in detention on charges that he possessed, distributed and trafficked in child pornography.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said they started investigating White in late April based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
They said pornographic videos and images of young girls were sent from White's IP address. They said he sent another video in mid-May.
When deputies searched his home, they said they found an external hard drive containing videos and images of young girls being sexually assaulted.
They said White admitted he had been viewing child pornography for at least a year and had transferred images from his phone to his laptop and then to an external hard drive. He also said he had shared videos with another user, authorities added.
His case is expected to be taken up by a grand jury in July.
