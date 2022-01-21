URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Child molestation charges has been filed against a Rantoul man who is currently serving time for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.
Jorge Elvir-Reyes, 33, is serving four years behind bars in Canton. On Thursday, he was arraigned on four charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, The News-Gazette reports.
He's accused of molesting a girl under 13 at his Rantoul home between an approximate time frame of May 2018 to May 2019.
According to the newspaper, in January 2020, a Minnesota teacher reported the child had told her she was allegedly sexually abused by Elvir-Reyes. However, she did not make these disclosures in a forensic interview with a trained professional.
Rantoul police learned from a Minnesota agency in March 2021 that the girl again had reported there were different sex acts committed on her by the suspect when he was supposed to be caring for her in Rantoul.
Elvir-Reyes had these new charges filed against him in November. A warrant was obtained to arrest him while he was in prison. In Champaign County court this week, he was arraigned on the new charges, which could mean six to 60 years in prison.
If he is found guilty, this sentence will have to be served after what he is currently serving.
In the previous case against Elvir-Reyes, he admitted to having sex with a teenage girl and possessing crude pictures of her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.