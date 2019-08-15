RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man was sentenced to prison time for selling Ecstasy and cocaine.
22-year-old Rayvonn Sampson was sentenced to six years after admitting to selling drugs out of his home in the 1200 block of Aspen Dr.
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The News Gazette reports Sampson was arrested June 27 at his home by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. They had been investigating him for about a month before the arrest.
While executing a search warrant, 29 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy), less than a gram of cocaine and more than 660 bullets were found. In a sport utility vehicle Sampson was known to use, police found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, the News Gazette reported.
Sampson had convictions from 2013 and 2014 for burglary.
In return for his guilty plea, counts of Sampson being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of cocaine were dismissed.