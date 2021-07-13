URBANA, Ill. (WAND)– A Rantoul man was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for distribution and possession of child pornography on Monday.
Dwayne White, 56, of the 1300 block of Briarcliff Dr. Rantoul, was initially arrested back in June of 2020.
According to officials, on March 8, 2021, White entered a plea of guilty to the indictment: two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography between April 2, 2020, and June 18, 2020.
After 12 and a half years in federal prison, White will be on federal supervised release for ten years and be required to register as a sex offender.
The charges were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Champaign County Sherriff’s Office, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led by the Illinois Attorney General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution.
