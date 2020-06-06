RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man is behind bars after admitting having sex with a teenage girl and having crude pictures of her.
According to the News-Gazette, Back in January, Jorge L. Elvir-Reyes, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one of child pornography.
Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said Elvir-Reyes came to Rantoul from Honduras to be with extended family and for work. he told police he met her through family members and knew about her age.
A judge sentenced Elvir-Reyes to four years for child pornography and 3 years for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. he was given credit for 200 days served.
