Rantoul man to be charged for possession of cannabis and guns

URBANA Ill. (WAND) -- A Rantoul man will be charged Monday for possessing two pounds of cannabis and two handguns at a home in Urbana.
Charles Eddie Hood, 47, was arrested on Friday by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. The Task Force found more than 940 grams of cannabis in a home located in the 1300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
As the News Gazette reports, Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said police were called at 9 am Friday by security representatives from UPS on North Lincoln Avenue, who said they had a box containing cannabis.
Police later delivered the package to a house on Cottage Groce Avenue where a woman answered the door to accept the package.
Police obtained a search warrant later that day after observing the house for a couple of hours. That is where they found hood sitting on a bed that had 2 handguns underneath it.
Police later found the cannabis in a closet down the hall.
Hood has prior felony convictions and is not allowed to posses a weapon.
Hood's bond was set to $30,000 by Judge Brett Olmstead on Friday.