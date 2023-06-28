RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – The Rantoul Police Department has released the final report along with recordings of radio traffic, and body-worn camera video from an officer-involved shooting incident on June 7, 2023.
The report said that Jordan A. Richardson, 18, of Champaign, was fatally shot by one bullet from Sergeant Jerry King’s duty weapon after he failed to comply with officers’ commands to drop his gun.
According to the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (CCMJIT), led by the Illinois State Police, Richardson turned towards Sergeant King with the gun still in his hand. Rantoul Sergeant King fired two shots from his duty weapon after he feared he was going to be shot by Richardson.
“The thoroughness and integrity of the investigation were paramount to us,” said Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown. “We ensured an unbiased process by involving external investigative agencies and a thorough review of the facts by the State’s Attorney.”
On Wednesday, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz made a preliminary ruling that the officer’s use of force was justified based on the CCMJIT’s independent investigation.
With the ruling, Sergeant King will be removed from paid administrative leave status and return to full duty.
The Rantoul Police Department will now begin an internal investigation to determine whether officers’ actions were consistent with department training and policy.
The police department awaited the conclusion of the CCMJIT investigation before initiating its own so as to not interfere with the independent investigators.
In the interest of transparency, the Rantoul Police Department is making full reports and recordings available to the public, redacted only for personal or private information. The records are otherwise posted in their entirety.
They can be accessed through the Rantoul Police Transparency Portal on the department’s website or directly at: police.myrantoul.com/transparency1.
“I want to express my gratitude to the community for their patience and trust throughout this process,” finished Brown.
