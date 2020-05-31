Rantoul Police closes down establishments May 31, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul Police announced the closing of establishments due to riots that broke out in Champaign Sunday afternoon.Police released the following statement below on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState representative starts process to recall Gov. JB PritzkerCoroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crash2 arrested after teens overdose on Fentanyl-laced drug called 'HULK'Missing Farmer City woman found deadU of I plans to test all students for COVID-19 before returning to campusSecretary of State to reopen driver services facilitiesFDA finds contamination in several brands of diabetes drugSheriff: Hickory Point Mall rioting suggested in social media threatPortillo's is coming to SpringfieldCDC warns that the pandemic may be causing rodent infestations Images Videos Poll
