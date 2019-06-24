RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul police are working on putting efforts into adding a new program to help save people with a cognitive disorder.
Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown says in 2019 alone, officers had seven reports of people gone missing. He says five of those calls were from one individual and the rest were from different people.
"In the last year, we've had three separate individuals wander away from where they're living. Some of those individuals have wandered away multiple times," said Brown.
He says police have put a lot of time, effort and money into locating these individuals.
They now want to include a nationwide program in Rantoul that might help track people faster who might have autism or dementia or any cognitive disorder.
"[It's]a bracelet that they can wear on their wrist or ankle that sends out a radio signal. A caregiver can set up an electronic fence," Brown said.
They can decide how far they want to place the fence. It can range anywhere from 100 to 300 feet away. Once they go beyond that, the alarm would ring for the caregiver.
Chief Brown says it's a step in the right direction. It's saving his team time and it'll give people a chance to track their loved ones faster. However, one of the problems with this new program is the financial part.
"It's going to cost, the program is about $55,0000. So far, they've received a generous donation of $1,500 from Country Companies Insurance.
"This is a great kick-start for our fundraising program," he said.
The cost will include equipment and training, plus in addition of 10 officers to become familiar with the new equipment.
Brown says he's hoping to raise this money in the next couple of months. This would make Rantoul Police Department the second in all of central Illinois to have this program.
For more information on the Nationwide program, visit this link.