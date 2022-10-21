RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Rantoul Police Department is currently investigating an accident on North Maplewood Dr. near Eastlawn School.
According to Rantoul Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Bel Air Dr. drove across Maplewood Dr, through the lawn of Eastlawn, and impacted a concrete barrier inside the Nicor substation.
Heavy police presence remains in the area as they continue to investigate the incident.
Authorities confirm there are no safety issues with the students and staff at Eastlawn School.
At this time no further information has been release.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
