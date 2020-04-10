RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon.
According to police, a male was shot around 2:40 on the 1100 Block of Falcon Dr. Police found him lying in the grass between two buildings.
The victim was taken to the Carle Foundation Hospital with non-life threatening wounds.
Police do not have anyone in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Rantoul Police Department 217 893-5600 or CrimeStoppers 217 373-TIPS.