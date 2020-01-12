CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Police Department says a shooting investigation is underway this weekend.
The Department says local dispatch received many 911 calls about gunshots heard in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive just before 8 Saturday night. Officials say police found a crime scene in that area, and recovered evidence.
RPD says a gunshot victim was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle when it was involved in a crash on Route 45, north of Urbana. Police say the victim was then taken by another private vehicle to the hospital. The victim's injuries weren't life-threatening.
Rantoul Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 893-5600, or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.