The following video footage contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – The Rantoul Police Department has released body camera footage and recordings of radio traffic, from an officer-involved shooting incident on Feb. 6.
According to police, Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, was fatally shot by one bullet from his own gun during a struggle between him and officers for that weapon, according to investigative findings by the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (MJIT), led by the Illinois State Police.
Authorities report Rantoul Officer Jose Aceves fired three shots from his duty weapon after hearing Lee’s gun fire, but none of those shots struck Lee.
Rantoul Officer Rikki McComas was also involved in the incident.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz made a preliminary ruling on Tuesday, that the officers’ use of force was justified based on the MJIT’s independent investigation.
In the interest of transparency, the Rantoul Police Department is making full reports and recordings available to the public, redacted only for personal or private information. The records are otherwise posted in their entirety.
Edited Body Camera Video - Officer McComas Audio Length: 29:12
Officer Aceves’ and Officer McComas’ body camera video has been placed side-by-side and shortened (to begin with Officer Aceves’ contact with Mr. Lee). In this video Officer McComas’ audio is used; however, her audio does not record the sound of the gun shots.
Edited Body Camera Video – Officer Aceves’ Audio Length: 4:45
Officer Aceves’ and Officer McComas’ body camera video has been placed side-by-side and shortened (to begin with Officer Aceves’ contact with Mr. Lee). In this video Officer Aceves’ audio is used and does record the sound of the gun shots.
Officer McComas Body Camera Video Length: 1:48:44
Officer Aceves Body Camera Video Length: 1:01:05
Officer Mennenga’s Body Camera Video Length: 1:19:21
Sergeant King’s Body Camera Video Length: 1:43:21
“Transparency and accountability are among our core values,” said Rantoul Police Chief Anthony Brown. “We know that our community still has questions about this incident. We hope that by making these records available, it will start to provide some additional answers.”
Officers Aceves and McComas remain on paid administrative leave.
The Rantoul Police Department will begin an internal investigation to determine whether their actions were consistent with department training and policy.
Rantoul Police awaited the conclusion of the MJIT investigation before initiating its own so as to not interfere with the independent investigators.
“Even when officers’ actions are within the legal boundaries of their authority, we know there is still healing that needs to take place,” Brown said. “The officers and staff of the Rantoul Police Department are committed to professionalism and community, and we will take an active role in answering questions and responding to the needs of our community as we continue forward.”
