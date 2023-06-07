RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — A fatal shooting involving Rantoul Police Officers is being investigated by the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (CCMJIT).
According to RPD, on Wednesday afternoon, around 12:27 p.m., Rantoul officers located a vehicle in the 400 Block of Campbell Avenue which had previously fled from officers in April.
As the officer was exiting their vehicle, the driver of the vehicle exited and a consensual conversation ensued. During the conversation, the officer noted a large amount of cannabis packaged in several different bags inside the vehicle. At this time, the front-seat passenger and began running from the vehicle. Besides the driver and the front-seat passenger, there were no other occupants of the vehicle.
As the person was running, the officer saw a gun fall to the ground. The person turned around, picked up the gun, and then ran southbound through the residential area.
As other officers arrived in the area, they located the person running in the 400 block of Belle Avenue. As the person was running, officers observed that the person was armed with a handgun. The person fell to the ground and turned toward the officer with the gun still in their hand. One of the officers pursuing the person shot and struck the person with one round. After the person’s gun was secure, aid was rendered to the person by officers and AMT Ambulance when they arrived on scene. The person was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he later died.
The identity of the person will be released after next-of-kin notifications are made. The identities of the officers involved will also be released. The department said that the officers invovled are uninjured and are on administrative leave.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the original stop, Jheremia McKown, 20, of Champaign, was arrested on multiple charges including unlawful use/possession of a weapon and delivery of cannabis. McKown struck the original officer in the face, causing minor injuries that require further medical attention.
Officers located two loaded handguns in the vehicle, a large amount of cannabis packaged for delivery, and a large amount of currency.
The Rantoul Police department plans on releasing full details of the incident after the investigation is completed.
“We recognize that these preliminary details do not answer all the questions our community has, and we must let the CCMJIT’s investigation proceed so we can answer those questions,” said Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown. “We are committed to seeking out and providing those answers after a thorough and impartial investigation.”
“This is a difficult day for our community,” Brown continued. “Officers train for these kinds of scenarios continuously, but always hope to never find themselves in a real-life situation. The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of our community members, and that any serious use of force incident must be critically examined and scrutinized. We ask the community for patience during this process.”
The department is seeking further information footage, or other evidence that community members may have. Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Illinois State Police.
The CCMJIT is led by Illinois State Police investigators, and it is assembled to investigate any officer- involved shooting in accordance with Rantoul Police Department policy. This team will conduct interviews, collect evidence, and complete reports. A timeline for the investigation will depend on its complexity. Once all information is collected, the full report will be forwarded to the Champaign County State Attorney’s Office for review to determine whether the officers involved acted in accordance with applicable laws. Additionally, an internal review will be conducted by the Rantoul Police Department to determine whether the officers acted in accordance with department policies on use of force.
This is the second fatal, officer-involved shooting in Rantoul of the year.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Twenty-one-year-old, Azaan Lee, of Champaign, was fatally shot by one bullet from his own gun during a struggle between him and officers for that weapon, according to investigative findings by the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (MJIT), led by the Illinois State Police.
