RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing/endangered person.
David J. Franklin, 62, was last seen around Aug. 19 in the area of the Maplewood Plaza in the 1200 block of East Grove Avenue.
Franklin was last seen wearing green jogging pants with blue shorts on top of them with a royal blue hooded sweatshirt.
Franklin has known medical issues and uses medication regularly. Police say he rides a blue mountain bike with a wooden and metal rack on the back of it.
Anyone that has any information on Franklin's whereabouts should call Rantoul Police Detectives at (217) 892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.