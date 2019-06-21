RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Police Department plans to implement a new program that will let caregivers keep track of the elderly or those prone to wandering off.
Project Lifesaver would have at-risk people wear a bracelet on their ankle or wrist that would establish an electronic "fence." If they pass 100 to 300 feet past where they are supposed to be, an alarm would sound to tell their caregiver.
It would also help notify emergency personnel.
Police told the News Gazette this is a great program for those with conditions like autism or elderly people with dementia.
The bracelets would also have a chip in them that puts off a radio signal showing where the person is.
Although they have not purchased one, the Rantoul Police Department would have the option to buy a drone that would pick up those radio signals and have a thermal imaging camera for searches at night.
The News Gazette reports the cost of Project Lifesaver is $5,500 for equipment and training for five to ten officers on how to operate the gear.