RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - One woman is making sure the Rantoul community feels safe by partnering up with Rantoul police to build a public safety task force.
“We want to eliminate gun violence, completely in the village, reduce crime to zero if possible, but also, we want families to feel safe," said Regina Crider, Rantoul District 2 trustee and founder of the Rantoul Community Public Safety Task Force.
The push for community safety comes after Crider witnessed a shooting in front of her own home. She said it was unsettling and she knew she had to do something, so she spoke to Rantoul police.
“I went to the sheriff and I told him what I saw and I gave him an idea of how we could potentially address this issue," Crider said.
With gun violence on the rise across America, Rantoul police jumped on board.
“We see this, we're not going to sit by and just let it happen to this area," said Sgt. Christina Reifsteck. "We're going to come in here and we're going to address this head on.”
Reifsteck and Crider are working together, with their number one goal for the community being safety for all.
“We want kids riding in their bikes, we want them going for walks, we want people to be able to talk and communicate and feel safe doing so," Reifsteck told WAND News.
The public task force has begun to meet with community members and city officials, voicing concerns and how to fix them. Crider said they've got some ideas already in the works.
“We want to put cameras, neighborhood watch, and we want to see the kiddos back out on and walking around and feeling safe," Crider told WAND News. “This is not a bad community. We live in a great community.”
Crider wants Rantoul to continue reaching its potential without gun violence.
Crider and Rantoul police say, “by working together and collaborating, that we can build trust amongst our neighbors and with the community with the police department. And so at the end, we all win.”
If you would like to be a part of the task force or chime in with concerns and/or solutions, contact Crider via email at regina.crider@gmail.com or direct message through my Trustee FB page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.