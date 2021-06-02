RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher in Rantoul is looking for solutions to help younger community members affected by gun violence.
Heather VanMeter took to Facebook after a weekend shooting left two juveniles, a boy and girl hurt. She asked community members what can be done to help stop the violence.
"We pray and we cry. We want to reach out to the families and we want the families to reach out to us, because we want to help."
VanMeter shared in the past year, 4 of her former students were shot and one of them died. She recalled getting the news after hearing about that former student's death.
"I ask myself how much more can I do? You know, I could have reached out more often. I could have sought him out in the community and I feel like I could have done more and that's the part that breaks my heart because maybe I didn't do enough."
VanMeter is proud to call Rantoul her home. She told WAND News she's been involved in Rantoul schools for 6 years.
"We know these kids and we love these kids. They are our kids too," she shared.
Her hope is to bring the community together and come up with solutions to help teens involved in gun violence. VanMeter said she'd like to see churches come up with fun and safe activities or groups for teens.
"It doesn't have to be church based, it has to be community based. That's what I'd like to see happen."
The Rantoul community recently launched a task force. VanMeter shared the group will meet on June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.