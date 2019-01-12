URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul teen who admitted to helping in a gun theft from a Rantoul store has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison.
The charges stemmed from early Nov. 21 when the two teens entered a Champaign Rural King store attempting to steal from it. They were spooked and ran from that scene to the Rantoul Rural King, where they stole two long guns off a display rack.
They fled the store in a sport utility vehicle that was later found to be stolen earlier in the day.
The second teen in the case also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced Jan. 24.
An adult who was with the teens, Henry Boykins, of Rantoul, is scheduled to be in court Jan. 29.