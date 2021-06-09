RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul police said the village is installing license plate readers in an effort to fight crime.
The readers are part of a partnership with Flock Safety. They will be used to combat shootings and other serious crimes, a statement the police department posted to Facebook said.
"The main goal of this program is to assist officers in identifying suspects involved in shooting incidents in the community," police said. "With limited information provided to officers on scene by witnesses and victims, this tool will be utilized to identify offenders as they approach or leave the area of the crime."
The readers will also alert police to vehicles that have been reported, are connected to an Amber Alert or are related to a wanted person. Police use this technology to help with illegal dumping that has affected parts of the former Air Force Base and other community areas.
"Hazardous materials and many large items are often dumped, leaving village staff to clean up the aftermath, and this technology will allow us to identify the perpetrators, forcing them to cover the costs of cleanup rather than taxpayers," officers added.
Rantoul police added they are excited for the partnership and they believe the tool will greatly help community safety.
