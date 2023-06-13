RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Village Administrator has resigned after charges were filed stemming from an alleged domestic incident.
Scott Eisenhauer, 58, was arrested Monday night for domestic battery.
The News Gazette reports Eisenhauer called the Village President informing him of his resignation minutes before emailing his letter of resignation.
The village board will be discussing the resignation at tonight's meeting.
Eisenhauer was arrested at his home on Champaign Avenue at 6:45 p.m. The News Gazette reports he was arrested for hurting his wife, who called 911.
Police said they saw red marks on her face that were consistent with being battered.
The News Gazette said Eisenhauer told deputies that he and his wife were both shoving each other and that he tried to stop her from calling police. He said he did not recall slapping her.
Rantoul Police have asked the sheriff's office to handle the investigation.
Eisenhauer was hired by the village in November 2018.
He previously served four terms as the Mayor of Danville.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.