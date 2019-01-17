RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Rantoul Village Board is considering bringing back a court program that would involve smaller offenses being heard at the municipal building.
The program was stopped in the early 1990s, the News Gazette reports.
A licensed attorney would be contracted to be a hearing officer and would have to complete a special training program.
More than 2,500 outstanding warrants for people with unresolved ordinance violations were set aside by Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis last January.
The judge said it was done in an effort to lighten the load of Champaign County jail staff.
The News Gazette reports the move impacted cases outside of Champaign-Urbana, including cases in Rantoul and other towns in the county.
This month, Rantoul implemented the Crime Free Housing initiative.