DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Rap Rewind Tour featuring the Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall, and Yung Joc is coming to Decatur.
The performance will be July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
This show is not included in the 2022 season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Devon's website.
Prices are as follows:
Standing Room Only Pit - $35
Reserved Seating - $35
Terrace - $30
Lawn - $25
(Plus processing fees)
