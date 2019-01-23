SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The government has been partially shut down for 32 days. It is the longest government shutdown and U.S. history.
That has rape crisis center leaders worried in central Illinois.
The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault is partially funded by the Department of Justice. The DOJ is closed off because of the shutdown and ICASA is forced to rely on other ways to get money. That can slow down work.
Carrie Ward is the executive director and said it's like they're making a backup plan for a backup plan. She said they'll still get part of the funding and process payments until "further notice". However, its unclear what that means. She's hoping the situation changes before March 1.
"We don't know what happens after that," Ward explained. "We have obligations for services, for agencies that continue beyond the deadline."
ICASA is involved in funding rape crisis centers. That includes the 24 hour rape crisis hotline, counseling and prevention at schools. Ward said the shutdown could create problems with staff positions and longer waiting lists for sexual assault survivors.
"Now programs have to think about that a little more because they don't want to bring someone new on board. And then if there's a situation where the funding doesn't continue [they'll] have to let someone go," Ward said.
One Decatur rape crisis center is determined to stay open as long as it can. Growing Strong sent a statement to WAND-TV saying, in part:
"We will need to rely on other funding sources, community support and donations to ensure this."
"I think it's important that we make sure that victims from my standpoint - that victims and survivors aren't having to bear the brunt or at least share baring the brunt of a government shutdown through no fault of their own," Ward said.
Ward added she'd like to see a positive resolution and the funds released.