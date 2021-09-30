SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Helping Hands in Springfield is finding success getting people in need off the streets.
Their Rapid Rehousing program offers six to twelve months of rental assistance to help people get into permanent housing.
Kenyon Dobbins benefitted from this program when he found himself homeless last winter. He turned to Helping Hands for help and said they were beyond helpful.
"When I went there, I had no money, I didn't know nobody, no job. I had nothing and I went there and they provided me with clothes, coats, winter coats, they gave me long johns, they gave me shoes, even gave us bus tokens and they fed us," Dobbins said.
Helping Hands Executive Director Erica Smith said Dobbins is a great example of how this program is helping those in need.
"We want all members of our community to be happy, to be healthy, and, you know, to live their potential," Smith said. "A man like Kenyon has a great potential, you know, he's working, he's taking care of family, he's a good community member and he just needed a little bit of help."
With the help of the Rapid Rehousing program, Dobbins now has an apartment, a job, and takes care of his family.
"Anybody that's in distress, that's in a bad situation and homeless, it is a place where you can go that you can really get some help. Some real help and they will see about you and they will help you. As long as you wanna help yourself, they will help you," said Dobbins.
While Kenyon is a success story, Helping Hands wants to see many more.
"I would like to see this program triple over the next few years. I think it's very important, we know it's needed in the community, and we know it's a very effective way to help people address homelessness and get the help they need to get back to their lives," said Smith.
Since starting the program in April 2020, the shelter has helped 60 people find housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.