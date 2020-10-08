MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Kirby Foundation rolled out rapid COVID-19 testing for Piatt County students, which will start the week of Oct. 12.
Mark Fred, COO and chief information officer for Kirby Medical Center, said the organization's goal is to help children get back to the classroom quicker.
"We also will to be to do the quick contact tracing to mitigate the risk of (the virus) spreading any further," he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health requires schools to send teachers and students home who show a sign or symptom of the virus, which can sometimes mimic those of the flu or allergies. These students and teachers are referred to as single symptom exclusion and they must go home and quarantine for 10 days, or get a COVID-19 test, or get a doctor's note with an alternative diagnosis.
Monticello CUSD #25 Superintendent Vic Zimmerman explained the district's biggest challenge is with single symptom exclusion, because students and teachers have to wait at home for days for their results.
"Last week, our kids missed 180 school days all together throughout the district from single symptom exclusion because they are waiting for their COVID result," Zimmerman said.
With access to the rapid tests, students and teachers will be able to get back to the classroom sooner if they have a negative test.
"Parents want their kids to be in school and kids want to be in school, and we need our employees to be in school - you know, it's a game changer," said Zimmerman.
The way it works is if a student or teacher shows a sign or symptom, the school will give them a form that says they have a sign or symptom of COVID-19. That person will be sent home and then they have the option to either quarantine for 10 days, get a rapid COVID-19 test from Kirby Medical Center, get a regular COVID-19 test or get a doctor's note. If they choose to go to Kirby Medical Center, those results will be available that evening.
"It's all about being about keep people in school and keep families intact and working and not inconvenienced by COVID like they already have," said Fred.
Monticello CUSD #25 welcomed students back to the classroom on Sept. 2. Since then, the district has only had two COVID-19 cases.
Zimmerman said all of the district's single symptom exclusion cases tested negative for the virus. He feels with these rapid tests, leaders will be able to get kids back to the classroom sooner and bring back students who opted to stay home for virtual learning.
The rapid COVID-19 tests are offered to Piatt County students and Argenta-Orena students. Testing at Kirby Medical Center will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
