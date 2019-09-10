A rare full moon will appear in the United States on Friday the 13 this month.
The September full Moon is known as the Harvest Moon. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full Moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon.
If you live in the Eastern time zone however, the exact moment the full Moon will occur is on Saturday the 14 at 12:33 a.m. But for everyone else it will be seen at its fullest before midnight on the 13.
NASA says the moon will look full, from Thursday night through Sunday morning.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a full moon coinciding with an unlucky day is super rare. The last time this happened was on Oct. 13, 2000 and another one won’t take place until Aug. 13, 2049.
This moon is also rare because it is being called a “Micro” moon because it coincides with the Moon’s “apogee.” An apogee is the point when it is farthest from the Earth in orbit.
The Farmer’s Almanac said even though the moon will appear about 14 percent smaller it won’t look different from a typical moon size.